Girl Sexual Assaulted By Cumberland County Man, Police Say

Joseph Scott Summy of the 200 block of Twelfth Street was arrested Monday in connection with the assaults that supposedly happened in August.

The assault was reported to the New Cumberland Borough Police Department in September.

Summy was arrested on the following charges on Oct. 6:

Two felony counts of corruption of minors

Four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

He remains in the Cumberland County Prison with his bail set at $30,000, according to his latest court docket. His preliminary has been set before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Summy also has an upcoming formal arraignment in November for a harassment and resisting arrest incident in July, court records show.

He has previously been convicted of theft and completed his sentence, previous court dockets show.

