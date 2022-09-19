Teenage Boy Charged As Adult For Armed Robbery Outside Central PA Apartments: Authorities

A 16-year-old Mechanicsburg boy is being a charged as an adult in connection with an armed robbery, authorities say

Daud Aden, of the 600 Block Cumberland Pointe Circle, was one of two men who approached a vehicle in the parking lot outside an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive on Friday, Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., according to a release by Upper Allen Township police.

One of the men, not necessarily Aden, "displayed a firearm to the victims and demanded their money," and "both victims were struck in the face, and one had their cell phone stolen" before the men fled on foot, the victims told police according to the release.

Aden was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, by the Upper Allen Township police.

He has been charged as an adult for the following: Robbery, Unlawful Use of Computer, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Simple Assault, Harassment.

The decision not to charge him as a minor came from the Cumberland County District Attorney.

Aden was transported to Cumberland County Central Booking for processing and arraignment. Aden was committed to the Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Police are still seeking information concerning a second suspect and ask that anyone with information about the suspect’s possible identity contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.