Like a twisted Cinderella story, an escaped hospital patient and the owner of a business that supposedly was previously owned by the Catholic Church, lit a car on fire using a book of spells, and fled— leaving behind a shoe, authorities say.

Kristy "Kat" Lynn Malzi, 47, of Hollsopple, reportedly went missing from a western Pennsylvania hospital on August 4, her mother concernedly told tribdem.

Just days before, on July 30, Malzi went to a used car lot, BK Klassics in Stonycreek Township, to confront her ex-boyfriend, multiple outlets report citing a criminal complaint filed by police.

During an argument, she allegedly grabbed a loaded 410 shotgun from the building's office and pointed it at her ex's head, he later told police, according to the complaint obtained by WTAJ.

Employees at the lot pulled her away and locked her out of the building, WJAC reports citing the same complaint.

While standing outside in the parking lot, Malzi supposedly tore pages from a copy of "Wicca Book of Spells," lit them on fire, placed them in the front seat of a red 2012 Ford Focus, and witnesses later told police Malzi said she was "practicing witchcraft," Fox11 reports.

While an employee used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, they spotted the burnt pages, and Malzi fled— leaving behind one shoe and a cellphone, tribdem reports.

Police collected the “Wicca Book of Spells," shoe, and phone as part of the investigation according to reports.

The car had "extensive fire damage to the driver’s seat, door panel and headliner," there was also "heat and smoke damage" inside the car, WJAC reports police said.

During a police interview, her ex-boyfriend claimed that she had come to kill him and her mother— who reported her as missing—claiming that they were tracking her movements, according to the affidavit.

Malzi has since been located and arraigned on Monday, August 8, according to court dockets.

She has been charged with a felony for Reckless Burning or Exploding - places property having a value that exceeds $5000 or automobile, place; along with three misdemeanors, two for Terroristic Threats With The Intent To Terrorize Another, and one charge of Simple Assault, court records show.

She has been held in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of her $25,000 cash bail, and her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Court Judge Susan M. Gindlesperger at 1 p.m. on August 17, according to her court docket.

Malzi last made headlines when she purchased a former Catholic Church rectory at a Sheriff's office auction to turn it into a modeling agency. She said she planned "to run slew of small businesses at (the) Acosta property," according to an "In the Spotlight" interview with tribdem published on June 4, 2020.

Although it is unclear if any of the businesses ever became operational as all social media for the agency ceased shortly after the opening and none of the other ideas ever had accounts.

