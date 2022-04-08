Enola Man Admits To Stealing $39,000 From Employer: Police

A Pennsylvania has admitted to stealing $39,000 for his employer, authorities say.

Bryce Allen Cahill, 30, admitted to taking the money from Central Hardware located at 15 North Enola Road, Enola, authorities state in a release on Wednesday, August 3.

East Pennsboro Township police first became alerted to the theft after receiving a call from the owner at 8 a.m. on June 15, according to the release.

He allegedly made purchases for personal use on eBay and Amazon in addition to $25,453.99 worth of payments to himself using a cash app, ABC27 reports citing court documents the outlet obtained.

Cahil was arrested on a felony charge for the theft on Monday, July 18, and has been held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $5,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson at 2 p.m. on September 7, according to his court docket.

