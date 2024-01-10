Bruce Alan Beinhaur, 58 of Dauphin died at the scene at 1:37 p.m. on Jan. 9, Hall detailed.

Hampden Township Police had been called to a report of "a traffic collision with injuries" in the 600 block of Good Hope Road, as stated in a separate police release. Officers arrived to find Beinhaur had already passed while trapped in his pick-up by the tree.

It is believed that "Beinhaur was travelling South on Good Hope Road in a Chevrolet Pick-up Truck when a tree either came down on his truck or it came down as he was approaching it and he struck the tree," Coroner Hall said.

Good Hope Road was closed between Shasta Way and Creekview Road for several hours, according to the police.

Additional falling trees and flooding closed the same area on Wednesday afternoon.

Beinhaur died an accidental death caused by traumatic head injuries, Hall explained.

He was a drywall contractor according to his LinkedIn. Additional information about Beinhaur was not immediately available.

Anybody who witnessed this deadly crash is asked to call the Hampden Township Police Department and ask for the Investigating Officer Joshua Pressel.

