Boys DID NOT Have AR-15 Causing Central PA School To Lockdown: State Police

The 16 and 13-year-old boys were reportedly dressed in camouflage carrying the weapon towards the Greenwood School District just after noon on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to a state police release.

The school followed lockdown procedures while PSP Lewistown and Aviation searched for the boys.

With help from the helicopter, they were located by state police.

The boys were discovered in the 100 block of North Market Street, Millerstown Borough by Juniata River shooting at targets with a pellet gun made to look like an AR-15, police explained in the release.

After troopers confirmed the gun was only a replica the boys returned home and the school lockdown was lifted at 2 p.m.

The incident is classified as a disturbance and no charges are believed to have been filed.

