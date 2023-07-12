Carlisle Pike Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Crash (Update)

The crash happened at the intersection of Jeffrey Road and Carlisle Pike/US Route 11 near Skyport Road in Hampden Township, according to PennDOT.

The call to the crash came into emergency dispatchers around 10 a.m. on July 12, 2023.

The crash was initially reported to have entrapment but it is unclear if that was still the case when emergency crews arrived.

The exact number of patients or vehicles involved has not been released.

The area reopened to traffic around 11 a.m., according to PennDOT, but additional information has not been released.

