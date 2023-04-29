Light Rain Fog/Mist 51°

$360K Of THC Heading To NJ From California Seized At Warehouse PA: Authorities

More than $360,000 worth of THC products were seized from a warehouse in Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 27, 2023. 

The THC items seized.
Jillian Pikora
The marijuana products were heading to New Jersey from California, according to a release by the Hampden Township Police Department the day after the seizure. 

The pallet of marijuana products included over 900 pounds of THC oils, THC-infused edibles, and smoking devices, according to the release. 

Members of the Hampden Township Police Department with the assistance of the DA’s office, PSP, and County DTF officers conducted the seizure at a warehouse in Camp Hill. 

No arrests have been made. 

