Rendell Hoagland and Cindy Warren are each charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and nearly a dozen other felonies, court records show.

Malinda Hoagland died on Saturday, May 4 at Paoli Hospital, according to court documents from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

In a criminal complaint, authorities said police were called to the couple's Reid Road home that day for an unresponsive 12-year-old girl.

Hoagland told dispatchers his daughter had hit a tree while riding her bike. The truth was far worse, authorities allege.

The child was taken to Paoli Hospital where "trauma surgeons were unable to save (her) and she died from her injuries," police said. She was noted to have "significant bruising," liver damage, and was suffering from "multi-system trauma" including circulatory, respiratory, and cardiac failure.

Detectives said medical staff told them she was emaciated to an extent that "should not occur in this country."

Investigators said Hoagland and Warren explained the girl's injuries citing the bicycle accident and an incident on a water slide during a recent camping trip. Warren also told police the girl had been "losing weight for about two and one-half months," and that they made an appointment for her to see a doctor.

In the criminal complaint, authorities said Hoagland and Warren removed the child from school after they caught her "'selling' food" from her locker. She last attended school at the end of November and after that was taking classes online, according to police.

"Warren and Hoagland secluded Malinda Hoagland from mandatory reporters and others who may have offered assistance in order to physically abuse and torment the child," a detective wrote.

Investigators also said they found video footage of the girl shackled to various pieces of furniture in her father and stepmother's home, forced to do calisthenics in place.

“Malinda was subjected to evil and torment that no child should ever have to endure," said DA Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe.

"I am grateful to every first responder and law enforcement officer who has worked tirelessly on this case. Together we will get justice for Malinda.”

Authorities also said Warren has a prior conviction "related to the physical abuse of her 3-year-old son and the beating death of a 2-year-old child in her care."

Court records show both adults are held in lieu of $1 million bonds.

Note: An earlier version of this story identified Malinda Hoagland only as "MH," as she is named in the criminal complaint.

