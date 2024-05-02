Fog/Mist 50°

SHARE

Woman Shot At Chesco Driver In Road Rage Incident, DA Says

A Secane woman is accused of firing handgun at a driver who passed her on the road on Thursday morning, May 2, prosecutors say. 

Goshen Road and Sugartown Road, Willistown Twp.

Goshen Road and Sugartown Road, Willistown Twp.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Racquel Graham, 41, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related charges, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release.

Authorities said it happened around 6 a.m. near the corner of Goshen and Sugartown roads in Willistown. 

The victim said he passed a slow-moving Toyota Rav 4 before watching the driver draw a pistol and fire a shot. The bullet passed through his passenger-side window and was found lodged in the doorframe, according to investigators. 

He pulled over and called police, who were able to locate Graham using license plate readers, the DA's Office said. She was questioned and arrested and her gun was seized as evidence, authorities said.  

“The Defendant shot at someone’s car while they were driving it during the morning commute," said DA Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe.

"This is yet another shocking act of gun violence. I am thankful that the Willistown Police were able to quickly react and hold the Defendant accountable.”

Bail information was not immediately available Thursday evening. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE