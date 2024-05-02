Woman Shot At Chesco Driver In Road Rage Incident, DA Says

Racquel Graham, 41, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related charges, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release.

Authorities said it happened around 6 a.m. near the corner of Goshen and Sugartown roads in Willistown.

The victim said he passed a slow-moving Toyota Rav 4 before watching the driver draw a pistol and fire a shot. The bullet passed through his passenger-side window and was found lodged in the doorframe, according to investigators.

He pulled over and called police, who were able to locate Graham using license plate readers, the DA's Office said. She was questioned and arrested and her gun was seized as evidence, authorities said.

“The Defendant shot at someone’s car while they were driving it during the morning commute," said DA Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe.

"This is yet another shocking act of gun violence. I am thankful that the Willistown Police were able to quickly react and hold the Defendant accountable.”

Bail information was not immediately available Thursday evening.

