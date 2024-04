Troopers said the victim was struck near 251 Conner Road around 7 a.m. and seriously injured.

Investigators believe the unnamed 20-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs, according to the police report. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Seavey and taken to the Chester County Prison, authorities said.

Conner Road was shut down for three hours while police worked the scene.

