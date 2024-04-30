Pedestrian Struck Dead In Lebanon County (Developing)

The person was struck on Eastfield Drive in South Lebanon Township at 7:37 a.m. on Apri 30, according to the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services.

A coroner was called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m., LCDES explained.

This deadly incident remains under investigation. Check back here for updates.

This is the second pedestrian strike in Pennsylvania that Daily Voice reported on April 30. Click here to read about the 8-year-old seriously injured when he was struck by a car.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.