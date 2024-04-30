Gunfire In Chester County Home Leads To Police Standoff, Arrest: DA

Daniel Montalto, 52, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses, prosecutors said in a release.

Spring City police said they were called to Montalto's home for a reported domestic incident and found a "victim with obvious physical injuries."

They tried to go inside but were stopped by a family member who told them Montalto had a gun, the DA's Office said.

More police and a county SWAT team were called to the scene, the release says. Authorities said they made "multiple efforts" to speak with Montalto through an intercom system but were unsuccessful.

"(Montalto) continued to fire multiple times inside the home as the Chester County Emergency Response Team set up a perimeter," the DA's Office said.

The standoff lasted until around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 30 when the 52-year-old walked outside and surrendered to police, authorities said.

“The Defendant assaulted his family and caused a standoff with the Chester County Emergency Response Team after firing his gun repeatedly inside his home," said DA Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe.

"This is a continued reminder that Domestic Violence and guns simply do not mix. Thankfully, no one was shot, and the community is now safe."

He's being held at the Chester County prison, according to prosecutors. Bail information was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.