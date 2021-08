A West Caln officer was hospitalized with injuries sustained in a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Chester County, reports say.

The officer was driving his cruiser when a landscaping truck, ran a stop sign and crashed into his car around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Reservoir and Water Works roads, 6abc reports.

No other injuries were reported.

