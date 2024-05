The Paoli Fire Company said it happened on the second floor of a home on the 50 block of West Central Avenue. Firefighters were able to place the flames under control in just 20 minutes, officials said.

One resident was evaluated by medics at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital, they added.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Chester County Fire Marshal's Office.

