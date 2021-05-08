Motorcyclist Punches Driver In Chester County Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after punching a driver in a road rage incident last week, authorities in Chester County said.

Christopher Wilcox, of West Chester, was tailing a driver in the area of Sharp Road and Turnberry Drive in New Garden Township around 2:50 p.m. on July 29, Central Bucks police said.

In response, the driver pulled over to let Wilcox pass, police said.

That's when Wilcox pulled over next to the driver and punched him twice, authorities said.

The driver's car was also damaged during the incident, police said.

Wilcox was stopped and after being positively identified by the victim, was taken into custody.

He was charged with simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief, and related traffic offenses.

Wilcox was released from Chester County Prison after posting $5,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for August 13.

