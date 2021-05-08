Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Coroner ID's Man Who Fell 40FT. To His Death In Diesel Pit At Norfolk Southern In Cumberland Co
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Punches Driver In Chester County Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Wilcox
Christopher Wilcox Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police Department

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after punching a driver in a road rage incident last week, authorities in Chester County said.

Christopher Wilcox, of West Chester, was tailing a driver in the area of Sharp Road and Turnberry Drive in New Garden Township around 2:50 p.m. on July 29, Central Bucks police said. 

In response, the driver pulled over to let Wilcox pass, police said.

That's when Wilcox pulled over next to the driver and punched him twice, authorities said.

The driver's car was also damaged during the incident, police said.

Wilcox was stopped and after being positively identified by the victim, was taken into custody.

He was charged with simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief, and related traffic offenses.

Wilcox was released from Chester County Prison after posting $5,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for August 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.