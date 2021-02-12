Missing 81-Year-Old Man With Dementia Found Dead By PA State Troopers

An 81-year-old man with dementia who went missing over the weekend was found dead by Pennsylvania State Troopers from the Avondale Barracks on Monday, reports say.

Robert Owens was last seen early Saturday morning in a home on the 200 block of Rosehill Road in London Grove, around 5 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Owens had no known means of transportation or communications, and left the home on foot in an unknown direction, state police said.

State police and the West Grove Fire Company initiated a search on Saturday around 10 a.m. His body was found around 9:20 a.m.on Monday in Avondale, Patch reports.

State police did not provide further information.

Pennsylvania State Police was assisted by the West Grove Fire Company, London Grove Township Chester County Emergency Services, Longwood Fire Department, Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company, Union Fire Company, Kennett Fire Company, Cochranville Fire Company, Keystone Valley Fire Department, Avondale Fire Company, and the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

