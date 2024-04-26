Softball Team Treasurer Arrested At Oxford High School Sporting Event For Theft

James "Rudy" Allen, of Cochranville, "improperly used" more than $6,000 in funds intended for a youth softball team, the Oxford Police Department said in a news release.

Allen was arrested at an Oxford High School sporting event on Thursday, April 24, police said. Court documents show he's been charged with Theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property.

In April 2022, Oxford police were contacted in reference to several victims saying that funds that they contributed to a youth softball team had not been used for their intended purpose, police said in a news release. Allen, who had been placed in charge of the money, was expected to purchase equipment and pay certain fees that are required for the teams operation, authorities said.

Allen was given donations in the form of cash, checks, Venmo, and other prizes during a fundraiser at the Oxford Redmans Hall in September 2021 and March 2022, where all proceeds were to benefit the youth softball team, police said. An investigation found that Allen had "improperly used" more than $6,000 in funds that had been allocated directly for the youth softball team, according to Oxford police.

Oxford police tried interviewing Allen multiple times, and gave him a letter of demand from the victims in April 2022, to which he did not respond, police said. On April 23, 2024 a felony arrest warrant was issued by the Oxford District Court. Allen was found at a sporting event at the Oxford High School the following day, where he was arrested.

Allen and his wife appear to own an all-natural skincare company called Nella Naturals.

"Rudy and [redacted] are both highly influenced by their parents and grandparents; both having a strong work ethic, and wanting to be able to provide every opportunity for their children to work towards a bright future," the company's website reads.

"Being self-employed, and providing for your family, can be a little nerve-wracking, but this American family is living the dream of providing for themselves with their own labor and products.

"The Allens believe in giving back and being involved in their community," the Nella Naturals website continues. "Rudy coaches their daughter's [redacted] softball team, and they often give gift baskets for local charity events and fundraisers.

"They’ve served in community committees and boards for groups such as the Neighborhoods Services Center. And they helped found the softball organization that supports the team their girls play for; they wanted to assure that all the kids who play have the needed equipment and training to fit in well and enjoy their time in sports."

