DUI Driver Crashes Stolen Car On Gap Newport Pike Injuring Other Driver, Police Say

A 22-year-old man was in police custody after authorities said he crashed a stolen car on the Gap Newport Pike and took officer on a brief foot pursuit.

Luis G. Ayllon-Ortiz, age 22 of Avondale, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and more, the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department said.

A green Nissan Armada was entered into the National Crime Information Center around 4:50 a.m. last Saturday, after a 911 caller reported it had been stolen from his home, police said.

That same vehicle was later found when Ayllon-Ortiz crashed it, hitting another vehicle at Penn Green Road and Gap Newport Pike, injuring another driver, the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department said.

Ayllon-Ortiz fled on foot, but was located shortly after and taken into custody, police said.

Ayllon-Ortiz was displaying signs of impairment but refused a chemical test of his blood, authorities said.

He was transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment, then remanded after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.