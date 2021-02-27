Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Even More Elementary School Students
Police & Fire

DUI Driver Crashes Stolen Car On Gap Newport Pike Injuring Other Driver, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Luis G. Ayllon-Ortiz
Luis G. Ayllon-Ortiz Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional PD

A 22-year-old man was in police custody after authorities said he crashed a stolen car on the Gap Newport Pike and took officer on a brief foot pursuit.

Luis G. Ayllon-Ortiz, age 22 of Avondale, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and more, the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department said.

A green Nissan Armada was entered into the National Crime Information Center around 4:50 a.m. last Saturday, after a 911 caller reported it had been stolen from his home, police said.

That same vehicle was later found when Ayllon-Ortiz crashed it, hitting another vehicle at Penn Green Road and Gap Newport Pike, injuring another driver, the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department said.

Ayllon-Ortiz fled on foot, but was located shortly after and taken into custody, police said.

Ayllon-Ortiz was displaying signs of impairment but refused a chemical test of his blood, authorities said.

He was transported to the Chester County Prison for processing and arraignment, then remanded after failing to post bail. The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.