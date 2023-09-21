Escaped Missouri Inmate Captured By Marshals In Chester County

Mario Che Tiul was taken into custody by US Marshals in Chesco on Thursday, Sept. 21, according to the Barry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.

Che Tuil escaped from a prison in the county after assaulting two corrections officers on June 1, the Sheriff's Office previously said. Three other inmates who also escaped that day were captured within 24 hours of the breakout, according to authorities.

Che Tuil was considered armed and dangerous.

US Marshal Robert Clark of the Philadelphia Office told Daily Voice that more details are to come shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

