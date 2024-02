Randall W. Rolison Jr. was taken into custody in Binghamton on Thursday, Feb. 15, said Morrisville Borough police.

Rolison was taken to the Broome County lockup awaiting his extradition back to Pennsylvania, the department said.

The state Megan's Law website says Rolison was previously convicted of sexual misconduct in New York. His last known address before absconding was in Morrisville, according to court records.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.