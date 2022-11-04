Woman Tries To Bring Loaded Gun On Plane At Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The Philadelphia woman's .25 caliber gun was discovered in her handbag in the checkpoint X-ray machine on Thursday, April 7, TSA officials said. It was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA officers confiscated the gun and detained the woman before arresting her on a weapons violation, they said. The woman — whose name has not been released — is expected to face a financial penalty.

“Guns and airplanes don’t mix,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you want to bring your gun on a flight, pack it correctly for transport or leave it home.”

This is the seventh gun caught at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints this year, according to the TSA.

