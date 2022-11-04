Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: PA Sheetz Evacuated Over Bomb Threat: Police
Police & Fire

Woman Tries To Bring Loaded Gun On Plane At Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A loaded gun was found in a woman's handbag at Philadelphia International Airport.
A loaded gun was found in a woman's handbag at Philadelphia International Airport. Photo Credit: TSA

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The Philadelphia woman's .25 caliber gun was discovered in her handbag in the checkpoint X-ray machine on Thursday, April 7, TSA officials said. It was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA officers confiscated the gun and detained the woman before arresting her on a weapons violation, they said. The woman — whose name has not been released —  is expected to face a financial penalty.

“Guns and airplanes don’t mix,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you want to bring your gun on a flight, pack it correctly for transport or leave it home.”

This is the seventh gun caught at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints this year, according to the TSA.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.