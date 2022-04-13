Unruly Drunk At Bucks Bowlero Punches Arresting Officer: Police

An "unruly" drunk man punched an officer during his arrest at a bowling alley in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Bowlero on East Street Road in Feasterville on a report of a disorderly person who assaulted an employee around 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, Lower Southampton police said.

When officers tried to get an intoxicated Carlos Rodriguez to leave, he punched one of the officers in the face and verbally threatened the staff, they said.

A struggle ensued, and the 43-year-old Cheltenham man was eventually arrested, police said.

Rodriguez was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

He was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $70,000 bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.