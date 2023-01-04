Two Dead In I-95 Port Richmond Crash

Two people are dead following an early morning crash on I-95 in Philadelphia, state police say.

Troopers were called to the northbound lanes of mile 25 near the Allegheny Avenue exit just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 for a reported three-vehicle accident, authorities told Daily Voice.

Of the three drivers involved, two were thrown from their cars and declared dead at the scene, they added. The third was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stretch of highway was closed to northbound traffic for five hours Wednesday morning as emergency teams worked the scene.

State police say they will not identify the victims until their families are notified.

