Black Bear Spotted In Doylestown Backyard: Officials

Authorities said the bear was spotted near Ferry Road and Iron Hill Road.

"The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified and is formulating a game plan," township police said.

According to the PGC, black bears are the only species of bear to call Pennsylvania home. They are most active at dusk and dawn and will eat human food, garbage, bird feed, pet foods, fruits from trees or gardens, and livestock feed.

"Once bears find easily accessible food sources, whether on a farm or in a housing development, they will keep coming back as long as food is available," officials say.

"With every returning trip they slowly lose their fear of people, which can lead to bolder attempts at accessing food, and as time spent near people increases, so does the risk of being struck by a vehicle or becoming a more serious nuisance."

The best way to avoid luring in bears is to remove or secure all food sources, keep garbage bins clean, and avoid putting trash out until the morning of collection day.

Most black bears will leave an area before they are noticed, but in case of an encounter, the Game Commission says you should:

Alert the bear. Make noise to signal your presence and give the bear ample time to leave the area.

Get back. Back away slowly while facing the bear to defuse the situation and give them space to flee.

Stay calm. Avoid sudden movements and continue speaking or making noise to help the bear keep track of your retreat. Turning to run or trying to climb a tree may prompt the bear to give chase.

Pay attention. A bear who spots you may stand upright or move closer, but it's not necessarily a sign of aggression. If it begins to slowly approach you, wave your arms wildly and shout while continuing to back away. The idea is to intimidate the bear into retreating.

Fight back. Black bear attacks are extremely rare, but they have been driven away when people have fought back with rocks, sticks, binoculars, and even their bare hands, officials say.

For more, visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.

