Bristol Nursing Student, 20, Fabricated Attempted Parking Lot Rape, Innocent Man Walks Free: DA

Anjela Borisova Urumova, of Bristol Township, admitted to fabricating the April 16 incident that she said happened in the Redner's parking lot, landing Daniel Pierson behind bars, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, May 20. Pierson was freed from the BCCF last week, and charges have been withdrawn.

Urumova's LinkedIn page says she worked as a certified nursing assistant and is an aspiring surgeon with a passion for cardiology. Her Facebook page shows she is a nursing student.

Shortly after Pierson's arrest, the District Attorney's Office and the Middletown Township Police Department received "information that warranted further investigation," the office said. A thorough investigation including surveillance footage at local businesses and a forensic review of Urumova's phone found inconsistencies with her story, officials said.

Detectives confronted Urumova with the findings of their investigation last week, and she admitted she lied about the entire incident and that no assault occurred in the Redner's parking lot on April 16, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday, May 20.

"This investigation concluded that Urumova falsely reported an attack to police on April 16, and specifically targeted, and later identified, Pierson as her attacker," the DA's office said.

"Urumova said she gave a description of his truck and identified him because she had seen him and the truck in the past."

As a result of Urumova's false accusations, Pierson was charged with multiple felony offenses and remained incarcerated for a total of 31 days before the investigation concluded that Urumova had lied.

She was charged with one count each of false alarm to an agency of public safety and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of false reports and three counts of unsworn falsification to authorities. Urumova was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Charles D. Jonas who remanded her to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $30,000 bail, 10 percent.

This case was investigated by Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Middletown Township Police Department, and is assigned for prosecution to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.