Thousands Rally To Reopen Investigation Of Deadly PA State Police Shooting Of Christian Hall

A petition to reopen the investigation of the Pennsylvania State Police shooting that killed 19-year-old Christian Hall on Route 80 last year has garnered thousands of supporters.

The petition was posted to the website of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who has been representing George Floyd's family, and had 124,000 of 150,000 signatures as of Feb. 19.

State Police maintain that Hall was refusing to drop his weapon then pointed it toward officers on a Route 80 overpass in Monroe County on Dec. 30, 2020.

Crump, however, told NewsWatch 16 that a video circulating on social media shows that Hall surrendered with hands up, but state police shot him anyway.

Initial reports said that Hall was "distraught," and speculated that the teen was suicidal.

Crump and Hall's family attorney, Devin Jacob, are urging Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro to further investigate.

"He needed help," Hall's mother Fe Hall told News Watch 16.

"He was looking for help, but instead of getting help, he was killed by those who were supposed to help him."

The DA's office allegedly told NewsWatch 16 that no one from Hall's legal team had contacted them.

"We weren't told that the attorneys were going to conduct a press conference today," the DA's office said.

"We have not been asked to provide any information relative to this matter. We are still awaiting certain reports and results before we make any final decision."

The AG's office is not allowed to investigate the case unless a referral comes from the Monroe County District Attorney.

"The Pennsylvania State Police is confident in the protocols it has in place to ensure each Trooper involved shooting is investigated thoroughly and transparently," Corporal Brent Miller, Director of Communications with the Pennsylvania State Police told Daily Voice.

"Public support and confidence is earned through a fair and impartial process of investigating and adjudicating complaints, allegations, and use of force incidents,"

The troopers involved were recently placed back on full duty, Miller said.

The PA State Police does not comment on pending litigation.

The investigation remains ongoing between Pennsylvania State Police and the Monroe County District Attorney's office.

Nearly $210 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Hall's family as of Feb. 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.