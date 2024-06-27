A Few Clouds 87°

$3.25M Home With Private Airstripe, Indoor Pool Hits Market In Perkasie

A sprawling estate in rural Bucks County can be yours for a cool $3.25 million. 

305 Elephant Path, Perkasie.

 Photo Credit: 2024 MALMO MEDIA
Mac Bullock
305 Elephant Path in Perkasie was listed for sale this week for the first time since 1999, according to its Zillow listing. The realtor is Ben Davies of Century 21 Longacre Realty.

Built in 1989, the four-bedroom home features four and a half bathrooms across 7,900 square feet.  Inside, "grand living spaces" accompany a bar, wine storage, and an indoor swimming pool. 

Elsewhere on the 15.10-acre lot are a detached three-car garage and a pond with a stream and a bridge.  The property's most unique feature is a private airstrip with an airplane hangar to match. 

For more photos, details, or to schedule a tour, see the listing on Zillow.com. 

