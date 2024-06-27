Mostly Cloudy 83°

Driver Sent To Hospital After Feasterville Crash: Authorities (Photos)

A driver was extricated from their car and sent to an area hospital after a multi-car accident in Feasterville on Wednesday, June 26. 

 Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Fire Department No.1
Mac Bullock
Feasterville fire officials said the crash happened on East Street Road near the ACME at 8 p.m. 

Crews were en route to the scene within a minute and were able to remove the driver from their vehicle, officials said. They were treated and transported by Tri-Hampton Rescue Squad and the extent of their injuries was unknown to firefighters. 

Photos from the scene showed multiple cars damaged. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Lower Southampton Fire Department, Trevose Fire Company, and Lower Southampton police assisted at the scene. 

