Driver Sent To Hospital After Feasterville Crash: Authorities (Photos)

Feasterville fire officials said the crash happened on East Street Road near the ACME at 8 p.m.

Crews were en route to the scene within a minute and were able to remove the driver from their vehicle, officials said. They were treated and transported by Tri-Hampton Rescue Squad and the extent of their injuries was unknown to firefighters.

Photos from the scene showed multiple cars damaged.

The crash is under investigation.

Lower Southampton Fire Department, Trevose Fire Company, and Lower Southampton police assisted at the scene.

