19-Year-Old Suicidal Man Shot, Killed By Pennsylvania State Troopers On Route 80 Overpass

Pennsylvania state troopers shot and killed a 19-year-old man who refused to drop his weapon on a Route 80 overpass last week in Monroe County, authorities said.

Troopers responded to the State Route 33 southbound overpass where they found Christian Joseph Hall was standing and clutching a gun around 1:40 pm on Dec. 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Footage of the scene published by WBRE shows Hall pacing along the highway and clutching a gun.

When directed by police to drop his gun, Hall initially complied, but later became uncooperative and starting walking toward police -- pointing the gun in their direction.

That's when troopers shot Hall and took him into custody, police said. Troopers rendered first aid immediately, and continued until EMS arrived, State Police said.

Hall -- reportedly suicidal -- was taken to Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.