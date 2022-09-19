Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery Of Bucks County Gas Station: Police

Images have been released of two men who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint in Bucks County, authorities said.

The masked suspects walked into the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Route 309 and Hilltown Pike around 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Hilltown Township police said.

The armed men then threatened to shoot a worker, who told police that the suspects took an unknown amount of cash from multiple skills machines.

The robbers fled the scene in a maroon SUV before police from neighboring departments arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hilltown Township police at (215) 453-6000 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.

