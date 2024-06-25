Mostly Cloudy 88°

Pizza Twist Announces New Bensalem Location

Pizza Twist will open its second-ever Pennsylvania location at Centre Plaza in Bensalem, according to property managers. 

 Photo Credit: Levin Management // Unsplash/Saahil Khatkhate
Mac Bullock
A self-described "Indian-fusion" pizza chain, the restaurant offers pizza, wings, pasta dishes, salads, and more with a unique international "twist." 

The new, 1,700-square-foot location joins the more than 80 Pizza Twist locations in North America, according to the company. 

In addition to more traditional pizzeria fare, diners can choose from "globally inspired flavors" including tandoori chicken pizza and butter chicken pasta, says franchisee Nimesh Limbasia.

Gluten-free, halal, vegan, and vegetarian options are also available, according to the company's website.

“All our pizzas are customizable, and our entire menu will feature fresh, locally sourced ingredients,” Limbasia says. 

“Centre Plaza’s demographics, ample parking, and tenant mix were attractive to me as a business owner. I am excited to be part of the center and introduce the Pizza Twist concept to the community.” 

An opening date has not yet been announced. 

