Philly Man Charged In Overdose Heroin, Fentanyl Deaths Of 2 Bucks County Residents

A Philadelphia man has been charged in the overdose deaths of two Bucks County residents after selling them a lethal mixture of heroin and fentanyl, authorities said.

Ibrahim Khalil “Lil” Diabate, 27, was arraigned Friday on two counts each of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and involuntary manslaughter, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

While investigating the death of Timothy Conner, 33, at his Doylestown home in the 100 block of Cottage Street, Central Bucks police found an iPad, a cellphone, more than 75 empty packets of heroin, and other drug paraphernalia, on Sept. 29, 2018, the DA's office said.

Some of the empty drug packets were stamped “DANGER,” “FINAL FANTASY” and “A+," the DA's office said.

Detectives also analyzed Connor’s cellphone and iPad for evidence of where he bought the drugs, leading them to a text conversation he had in the days and hours leading up to his death, the DA's office said.

At the time, detectives were only able to identify the alleged dealer by a cellphone number, but after receiving information from a confidential source in October 2018, Bensalem police made two separate controlled purchases of heroin from Diabate, the DA's office said.

The drugs purchased by police were stamped, “FINAL FANTASY,” like the drugs found during the investigation into Connor’s death, the DA's office said.

On Dec. 3, 2018, Bensalem police responded to a home in the 1400 block of School Lane to investigate the overdose death of 22-year-old Lucy Aaron, the DA's office said.

During that investigation, a detective discovered several used heroin packets in Aaron’s pockets and in her room, some that were stamped “DEMOLITION MAN” and “DANGER,” which was the same label as the drugs found at Connor’s home, the DA's office said.

Detectives searched Aaron’s cellphone and found a string of text messages with someone referred to as “Lil,” who used the same phone number as the one used to make the controlled drug buys in October 2018, the DA's office said.

The investigation later found that Diabate used four cellphones to try and cover his tracks, the DA's office said.

Diabate and his girlfriend were arrested on Jan. 3, 2019, for dealing heroin in Bensalem, the DA's office said.

During their arrest, police recovered heroin stamped “DEMOLITION MAN,” which was also found during the investigation into Aaron’s death, the DA's office said.

Diabate pleaded guilty to drug dealing charges and was sentenced last February to five to 10 years in state prison, the DA's office said.

"By charging this defendant with separate drug deliveries resulting in two separate deaths, we aim to send the strongest message possible that not only is drug dealing a deadly, risky business with dire criminal consequences, but also that we value every life taken too soon by his deadly poison,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

“Based on this investigation, it is evident to your Affiant that Diabate used multiple heroin/fentanyl stamps on heroin/ fentanyl he was selling, cellular phones, phone numbers, chat applications, to facilitate his illegal drug business,” according to the 56-page affidavit of probable cause prepared by Bucks County Detectives.

“Your Affiant knows that this is a common way that drug dealers attempt to insulate themselves from being tracked by law enforcement.”

Diabate was being held at the State Correctional Institution-Mercer.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley C. Towhey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.