Philadelphia Pedestrian, 28, Killed By SUV On Atlantic City Expressway

A 28-year-old pedestrian from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, authorities said.

Donte Horton was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav4 in the left lane around 10:05 p.m. in Hamilton Township near milepost 22.8, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 25-year-old male of Egg Harbor City, NJ was not injured, nor was his passenger.

A GoFundMe for Horton's family remembers him as "a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle, and best-friend who solemnly touched the lives of those around him."

The accident remains under investigation.

