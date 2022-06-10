NJ Man Wanted For Knocking Elderly Man Unconscious During Bensalem Robbery

Authorities are searching for a New Jersey man who they say assaulted and robbed and an elderly man in Pennsylvania.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tyrick Miranda, of New Brunswick, on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault in the undated incident, Bensalem police said in a Thursday, Oct. 6 news release.

Miranda punched the 70-year-old man in the face, knocking him unconscious, police said.

He then searched the victim's pockets, stole an unknown amount of money, and kicked him twice in the face before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The injured man was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on Miranda's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip on CrimeWatch or contact the Bensalem Police Department at (215) 633-3719.

