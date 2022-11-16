Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing Bucks Man Last Seen In MontCo: Police

Mac Bullock
Hunter Lambert, a 24-year-old Bucks County man, is missing, police say.
Hunter Lambert, a 24-year-old Bucks County man, is missing, police say. Photo Credit: Springfield Twp. Police Dept.

Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing man last seen in Montgomery County, authorities announced. 

Hunter Lambert, 24, was last spotted leaving the Skippack state police barracks in Schwenksville on an unknown date, Springfield Township police said in a statement. 

Lambert may be struggling with mental health, and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing or endangered, authorities said. 

He is described as a white man standing 6-feet-tall with a slim build and thick, curly brown hair. Lambert was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans, police said. 

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Springfield police 215-328-8523, or leave an anonymous tip on the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage

