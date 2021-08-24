KNOW ANYTHING? New Hope Police Seek Wawa Hit-Run Driver

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say was involved in a hit-and-run accident earlier this month.

A silver SUV, unknown make and model, pulled out of the Wawa parking lot onto South Sugan Road and struck an orange 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe around 3 p.m. on Aug. 13, according to New Hope police.

The silver SUV did not stop and continued south on South Sugan Road, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect involved is urged to contact New Hope Borough Police Department at (215) 862-3033 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.

