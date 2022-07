A house went up in flames in Levittown Tuesday, July 12, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that broke out on Pleasant Lane around 5:30 p.m., according to Levittown Fire Company No. 2.

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to put out the fire, they said.

The cause remains under investigation by the Falls Township Fire Marshal.

