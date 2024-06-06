Mostly Cloudy 84°

Residents Report Spotting Helicopters Amid Manhunt For Suspect In Bensalem

Police said they are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop in Bensalem on Thursday afternoon, June 6. 

Bensalem police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bensalem Twp. Police
Mac Bullock
It happened near the Wellington Estates, authorities said. 

Local residents reported seeing helicopters hovering over the area around 2:15 p.m. It was not immediately clear if the aircrafts were assisting with the search.

The suspect is a black man in jeans, possibly with a camouflage jacket. Anyone who spots him should call 911, police added. 

Last month, the department credited a new fleet of drones for nabbing a shoplifting suspect, as reported by 6abc.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

