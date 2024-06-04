Plumstead Firefighter Dies On Wife's 30th Birthday: 'I Will Never Recover From This'

The Bucks County resident had married the love of her life, Joe Kay, who honored her in part with a Facebook post on her birthday, June 1.

But Joe Kay, a member of the Plumstead Fire Department and sprint racer, died later that day. Not much is known about Kay's death, only that it came as a total shock to all who knew him, especially his wife.

"My sweet, full of life, perfect husband passed away in an accident last night," his wife Rachel wrote on Sunday.

"I will never recover from this. I will never be whole again. I loved him for every minute I knew him and will miss him for my entire lifetime."

Loved ones are raising money for his Rachel Kay on GoFundMe.

"Today, we lost the absolute greatest friend, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, etc. who was so full of life in an unexpected, tragic, heartbreaking accident," wrote organizer Andy Kiljanski.

"To know Joey was to know love. He could light up an entire room with his infectious laugh, and loved his friends and family with everything he had."

Condolences came pouring in on Facebook.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 8 at Coleman Hay Farm in Chalfont.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

