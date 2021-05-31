Contact Us
Driver Dead In Fiery Bucks County Nursing Home Crash

Cecilia Levine
Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center
Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center Photo Credit: Langhorne Middletown Fire

A female driver died in a fiery crash at a Bucks County nursing home Monday morning, fire officials said.

The woman was trapped inside of the vehicle that had struck the stone porch area of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on Manor Avenue when Langhorne Middletown Fire Chief Frank Farry arrived at the scene just after 8 a.m., he said.

Farry and a police officer used fire extinguishers to contain the blaze until engines arrived.

The unidentified female driver was pronounced dead and the coroner was called to the scene, Farry said.

The situation was under control at 8:31 a.m., Farry said.

Several law enforcement agencies were investigating.

The building suffered significant structural damage to the porch area, Farry said.

The Langhorne Middletown Fire Company was assisted by the Parkland Fire Company, Penndel Fire Company, William Penn Fire Company, Trevose Fire Company and Penndel Middletown EMS.

