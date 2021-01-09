DA: Unlicensed Driver From Lansdale Charged In Deadly Doylestown Crash

A 24-year-old unlicensed driver was charged with homicide by vehicle and related charges for causing a deadly crash in Doylestown Tuesday, authorities said.

Paul S. Foster, of Lansdale, is also facing charges of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicles at unsafe speeds, and reckless driving, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Officers responded to Route 202 near the Wells Road overpass around 3:15 p.m. on a report of a two-car crash with one person unconscious and trapped in her vehicle, authorities said.

Police discovered a white Ford Explorer and a blue Nissan Rogue at the scene, both with heavy front-end damage. The Ford Explorer was on its side and a man -- later identified as Foster -- was crawling out of the back of the car as officers arrived, the DA's office said.

Randee Travis, the driver of the Nissan Rogue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that Foster was speeding south on Route 202, traveled out of the lane, and drove into the northbound lane where he collided with the Nissan, authorities said.

A crash reconstruction revealed that Foster was traveling at approximately 61 mph, approximately 21 mph over the posted speed limit, the DA's office said.

The reconstruction further revealed that Foster crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic, overcorrected, and drove his Ford Explorer off the right side of the road. He then lost control of the vehicle, drove it across both southbound and northbound lanes of traffic, and struck the victim’s vehicle head-on at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The crash reconstruction also revealed that Foster did not brake prior to the impact.

Foster does not have a driver’s license and told police he looked down at his phone while driving and lost control of his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

He was arraigned early Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Baranoski who set bail at $50,000 unsecured.

The crash was investigated by the Doylestown Township Police Department. Doylestown Fire Company and Central Bucks Ambulance assisted at the scene. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.

