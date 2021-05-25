Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Feds, Locals Smash Burglary Crew That Targeted Asians In NJ, PA
Crash Closes U.S 1 Lanes In Bensalem, Langhorne

Nicole Acosta
511 PA traffic map of U.S 1 closures.
511 PA traffic map of U.S 1 closures. Photo Credit: 511 PA.com / Traffic map

A crash closed all northbound lanes of U.S 1 in Bensalem and caused southbound lane restrictions in Langhorne Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes are closed between the Neshaminy Exit and Township Road, and there are lane restrictions in the southbound lanes in the same area as of 11: 40 a.m., according to a 511 PA traffic map.

The crash reportedly involved two trucks and a car, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The lanes were still closed/restricted as of 12:18 p.m., according to the traffic map.

This is a developing story. Updates will soon follow.

