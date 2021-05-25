Crash Closes U.S 1 Lanes In Bensalem, Langhorne

A crash closed all northbound lanes of U.S 1 in Bensalem and caused southbound lane restrictions in Langhorne Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes are closed between the Neshaminy Exit and Township Road, and there are lane restrictions in the southbound lanes in the same area as of 11: 40 a.m., according to a 511 PA traffic map.

The crash reportedly involved two trucks and a car, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The lanes were still closed/restricted as of 12:18 p.m., according to the traffic map.

This is a developing story. Updates will soon follow.

