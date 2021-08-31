Bucks Man Who Shot Yardley Police Chief Ordered To Face Trial

The 24-year-old man who shot the Yardley Borough police chief earlier this month in Bucks County was ordered to face trial on attempted murder and related charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Colin F. Petroziello opened fire on Chief Joe Kelly with a shotgun as he was assisting a probation officer on an offender check at a Yardley Commons apartment around 11 a.m. on Aug. 18, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Chief Kelly suffered injuries to his ear and hand and has since been released from the hospital.

Chief Joseph Kelly being released from the hospital. Nicole Acosta

After the shooting, Petroziello barricaded himself and his mother inside his apartment, authorities said. He was taken into custody after a more than 4-hour standoff.

At a hearing Tuesday, it was revealed Petroziello was "angry, agitated, intoxicated and armed" prior to police arrival, however, his mother never gave that information when she called for assistance from probation officers, the DA's office said.

Petroziello’s mother also texted Officer Christina Viviano, asking her if she was still on her way while never mentioning her son was armed, Bucks County Detective Frank Groome testified.

Before she got out, Petroziello’s mother was able to toss a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun out the window when her son fell asleep, authorities said. When the SERT Team later made entry, they found Petroziello unconscious from alcohol and Xanax.

They later recovered a loaded .45-caliber handgun tucked in his waistband, and a second loaded magazine was found in his pants pocket, the DAs office said.

Groome testified that a background check revealed Petroziello was twice committed on involuntary mental health commitments, making him ineligible to possess a firearm under Pennsylvania law. He also has an active protection-from-abuse order against him from his maternal aunt, Groome testified.

Petroziello is charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, two counts of attempted murder, six counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of assault of a law enforcement officer, persons not to possess a firearm, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

He remains in Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for October 1.

