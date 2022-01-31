Contact Us
Bensalem Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Left Pedestrian In Critical Condition

Bensalem police are looking for a 1998 to 2002 silver four-door Honda Accord with front-end damage and a broken windshield.
Bensalem police are looking for a 1998 to 2002 silver four-door Honda Accord with front-end damage and a broken windshield. Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department

Police in Bucks County were looking for a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian over the weekend in Bensalem.

A person was seriously injured when they were struck at the intersection of Knights Road and Dunksferry Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Bensalem police said.

The driver continued on toward Street Road, turning right onto Street Road, then onto State Road, passing through Croydon and Bristol, police said.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip or contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.

