Standout Special Olympic Athlete From NJ Dies In Philly At 15

Support is pouring in for a Special Olympic athlete based in New Jersey who died at the age of 15 last month.

Darius Cheston placed first in the 50-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash in the 2021 Summer Sports finals in Pennington, NJ, according to the Burlington County Special Services School District and a GoFundMe in his name.

The track-and-field star "was full of life and determination," GoFundMe organizer Elizabeth Zaremski wrote.

He died on Sept. 30 after three months of fighting an unspecified condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, she said.

"Darius leaves behind so many family and friends who cared and loved him deeply."

Over $4,400 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Monday evening.

