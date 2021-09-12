Mom Killed In PA Gas Leak Was 'Accepting, Loving Person'

A 51-year-old mom killed in a gas leak at her Bucks County home Wednesday was being remembered on social media as an "accepting and loving person," loved ones said.

Susan Hess was found dead inside her home on the 2000 block of OId Bethlehem Pike in Sellersville around 4 p.m., CBS3 reports citing local authorities.

As the news broke and her identity was revealed, tributes poured in on her Facebook page.

"I just heard this unfortunate news! It's so hard to believe! I'm going to miss your friendship and smile. Rest In Peace sweet lady! My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time," one user wrote.

"Mama sue… Miss sue… I’m speechless. Rest easy," another user added.

The woman's 54-year-old husband and 31-year-old son, both named Tony Hess, were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the outlet.

Their conditions were unknown, but police are crediting the parents' oldest son, who broke into the house after smelling gas and removed his brother and parents, NBC says citing police.

"My dear friend, my heart is so broken and sad. I tried reaching out to you and knew something was wrong yesterday," one user wrote.

"It was not like you not to respond I feel so horrible about Tony and TJ and especially your grandbabies. Also, for Stephen having to find you guys. Your whole family is in my prayers! They will miss you so MUCH! Love you girl....and I will see you on the other side!"

Investigators believe the incident was unintentional and resulted from a faulty appliance, multiple reports say.

