1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Gas Leak At Sellersville Home: Report

Nicole Acosta
Sellersville FD
Sellersville FD Photo Credit: Sellersville Fire Department

One woman died while two family members were injured in a gas leak at a Sellersville (Bucks County) home Wednesday, CBS3 reports.

Crews were called to the home on the 2000 block of OId Bethlehem Pike around 4 p.m., where they found 51-year-old Susan Hess dead inside the home, the outlet reports citing police.

The woman's 54-year-old husband and 31-year-old son, both named Tony Hess, were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the outlet.

The gas leak appears to have been accidental, but the woman's exact cause of death will not be known until an autopsy is completed by the Bucks County Coroner's Office, reports say.

Click here for the full report from CBS3.

