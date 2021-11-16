Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: NJ Neo-Nazi Gets Year, Day For Masterminding Nationwide ‘Kristallnacht’ Attack On Blacks, Jews
News

Philly Labor Union Leader 'Johnny Doc' Resigns Amid Federal Corruption Case

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
John Dougherty
John Dougherty Photo Credit: IBEW Local Union 98 Facebook

A labor union leader in Philadelphia resigned on Tuesday amid a federal corruption investigation, PennLive reports.

One day after he and Philadelphia City Council member Bobby Henon were found guilty of conspiracy charges, John Dougherty, also known as "Johnny Doc," resigned from his position as business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, the news outlet says.

Doughtery made sure Henon was on the payroll so that he could keep a firm grip on construction job bidding, according to the news outlet.

Click here for the full story from PennLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.