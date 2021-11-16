Philly Labor Union Leader 'Johnny Doc' Resigns Amid Federal Corruption Case

A labor union leader in Philadelphia resigned on Tuesday amid a federal corruption investigation, PennLive reports.

One day after he and Philadelphia City Council member Bobby Henon were found guilty of conspiracy charges, John Dougherty, also known as "Johnny Doc," resigned from his position as business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, the news outlet says.

Doughtery made sure Henon was on the payroll so that he could keep a firm grip on construction job bidding, according to the news outlet.

Click here for the full story from PennLive.

