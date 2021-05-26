Bucks County Family, Businesses Displaced By Raging Fire

Support is surging for a Bucks County family -- including two kids who have special needs -- and several businesses displaced by a fire earlier this week.

The blaze ravaged the Weigand family's Farragut Avenue apartment sometime around 12 a.m. Tuesday. The bar downstairs, Sadie's Irish Pub, was also damaged.

As a result, Penny Weigand and her two daughters Jes Weigand Martine and Jacqueline Weigand -- along with Jes' two kids -- lost everything. Several local businesses including a pub and tattoo parlor were also destroyed.

Two separate GoFundMe campaigns had been launched for Jes and her two kids, and Jacquline, who worked at Sadie's and subsequently is out of a job.

Jes' kids are 5 and 10 years old. Her daughter has diabetes, which requires $2,000 in medical supplies a month.

Most of the supplies was lost in the fire, the GoFundMe campaign says.

Click here for Jes' GoFundMe and here for Jacqueline's.

